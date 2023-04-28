Brian Branch on why he came back: “I just wanted to enjoy this moment”

April 28, 2023
Of the four players who were in the green room last night but who weren’t picked, only Alabama defensive back Brian Branch came back for Friday. He finally heard his name called, to the Lions at pick No. 45.

After Branch was selected, Melissa Stark asked him why he came back.

“Just felt like being here was important,” Branch said. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I just wanted to enjoy this moment. I feel I should have been called yesterday, but God got a plan and I’m happy that it’s Detroit.”

Quarterback Will Levis, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and defensive end Keion White opted not to come back for a second night. All four have now been picked.

