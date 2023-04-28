Broncos trade into last pick of second round, select Marvin Mims

Getty Images

The Broncos weren’t slated to make their first selection of the 2023 draft until No. 67 in the third round.

But the club traded with Detroit to make the last pick of the second round at No. 63 overall.

And with the first selection of the Sean Payton era, the Broncos drafted receiver Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma.

Mims was a two-year starter for the Sooners and was the program’s most productive receiver in 2022. He caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards with six touchdowns last season, becoming a first-team All-Big 12 honoree.

He also led the team in receiving yards in 2021 when he caught 32 passes for 705 yards. Back in 2020, he had 37 receptions for 610 yards in 11 games.

Mims joins a talented receiving corps in Denver, led by Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

The Lions received No. 68 and No. 139 in exchange for No. 63 and No. 183.