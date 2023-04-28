Cardinals draft picks 2023: All of Arizona’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

After going 11-6 and reaching the playoffs in 2021, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 last season and finished as one of the worst teams in the NFL. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired after four years in charge and was replaced by former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. Gannon has brought in a new staff which includes OC Drew Petzing, DC Nick Rallis and quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork.

Arizona has eight picks in this year’s draft, including the third overall pick in the first round. With quarterback Kyler Murray locked in as the franchise quarterback, the Cardinals could potentially shop around that third pick. Murray is coming off a torn ACL suffered in December of last season and will be looking to get back into the form that saw him as one of the NFL’s most mobile, dynamic players. However, Murray may be without his favorite wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, who could reportedly be on his way out of Arizona after indicating his interest in playing for the Bills or Chiefs.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 6 (from LAR through DET) – Paris Johnson Jr., DT, Ohio State

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 66

Round 3: No. 94

Round 3: No. 96

Round 5: No. 168

Round 6: No. 180

Round 6: No. 213

