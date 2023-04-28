Chargers draft picks 2023: All of the Los Angeles Chargers selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

The Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season but lost in historic fashion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card. Los Angeles jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter before allowing Jacksonville to come back and win, 31-30. It was the third-largest blown lead in NFL postseason history, while the Chargers became the first team to lose a playoff game with a turnover differential of +5 or better.

Head coach Brandon Staley kept his job despite the playoff collapse but will be surrounded by a new-look staff this season. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was fired and replaced by Kellen Moore, who worked with Dak Prescott as the Cowboys’ OC for the last four seasons. Former Chargers’ defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill left to take a job with the Miami Dolphins, with LAC secondary coach Derrick Ansley earning a promotion to DC.

The Chargers currently have seven draft picks, beginning with the 21st overall pick in the first round. However, general manager Tom Telesco hinted there could be some potential moves in his plans, saying “We’ll see how many [picks] we actually have by draft day.”

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, threw a career-low 25 touchdown passes last season as the Chargers’ offense dealt with multiple injuries. Star wide receiver Keenan Allen missed seven of the first nine games, while WR Mike Williams missed four regular season games, as well as the playoff loss against Jacksonville. The team could potentially lose star RB Austin Ekeler this offseason, with Ekeler wanting out of Los Angeles.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Chargers will take in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 21 – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 125

Round 5: No. 156

Round 6: No. 200

Round 7: No. 239

Check out draft picks for other teams in the AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 draft picks

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 draft picks

Denver Broncos 2023 draft picks