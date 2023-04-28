Chiefs trade up to No. 55, draft Rashee Rice

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Navy at SMU
Getty Images

With the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes another receiver.

The Chiefs have selected SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th pick. Rice made a visit to the Chiefs before the draft, and there had been quite a bit of speculation that he could be a player they’d target in the second round.

To get Rice the Chiefs traded up to No. 55, sending the 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks to Detroit in exchange for the 55th and 194th picks.

Rice earned a reputation at SMU as a tough receiver over the middle, and now he’ll try to earn playing time on the NFL’s best team.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Chiefs trade up to No. 55, draft Rashee Rice

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.