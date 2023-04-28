Chiefs will induct Dante Hall into team’s hall of fame

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced Friday that they will induct former returner/receiver Dante Hall into the team’s hall of fame. He is the 48th player to earn the honor.

The Chiefs Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place during Chiefs Legends Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

“My family and I are delighted to announce Dante as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “It’s not every day you get to witness a generational talent at the returner position, but Chiefs Kingdom was blessed to witness Dante’s talent for seven seasons. His quickness, agility and pure athleticism as a returner and wide receiver cemented him as one of the franchise’s greats.”

Hall, who earned the nickname “The Human Joystick,” spent seven seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in 97 games with 10 starts from 2000-06. He earned two consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors following the 2002-03 seasons.

Hall was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week seven times, the most of any player in Chiefs history. He also was first-team All-Decade for the 2000s as a punt returner and second-team as a kickoff returner.

He returned 360 kicks for 8,644 yards with six touchdowns and 188 punts for 1,882 yards with five touchdowns. His 11 total return touchdowns are a franchise best.

Hall accumulated 1,615 receiving yards on 145 receptions with nine touchdowns and 215 rushing yards on 47 attempts. His 12,356 combined yards ranks first in franchise history.

Hall, a Texas A&M product, resides in the Summit, New Jersey, area, where he’s played an active role in expanding the Chiefs brand internationally. He has participated in multiple marketing and goodwill trips to Germany as well as regularly working with Sky Sports out of the United Kingdom.

As a Hall of Fame player for NFL Europe’s Scottish Claymores, Hall’s experience gives him a unique perspective of how the NFL is perceived internationally.