Cowboys draft Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker with 58th pick

Getty Images

The Cowboys are loading up on Michigan Wolverines.

After drafting Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round, the Cowboys took Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second round. Schoonmaker goes to Dallas as the 58th overall pick.

The Cowboys had a need for a tight end, and the Bills “had a good feeling” Dallas had its eye on Utah tight end Dalton Kinkaid in the first round. That prompted Buffalo to trade up to jump the Cowboys.

The Cowboys then selected Smith.

After a run on tight ends in the second round, with Iowa’s Sam LaPorta going to the Lions (34th overall), Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer to the Raiders (35th) and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave to the Packers (42nd), the Cowboys took the next best one with their second-rounder.

The Cowboys lost starting tight end Dalton Schultz in free agency, leaving Jake Ferguson as the top option. Ferguson was a fourth-rounder in 2022. Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon round out the depth chart at the position.