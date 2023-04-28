Cowboys draft picks 2023: All of Dallas’ selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

After finishing with a 12-5 record for the second straight season last year, the Dallas Cowboys once again failed to move past the Divisional Round in the playoffs. Dallas, which has not reached the NFC Championship Game since winning Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season, beat Tom Brady and the Bucs in the Wild Card before losing at San Francisco in the Divisional Round.

Quarterback Dak Prescott missed five games last season with a thumb injury that required surgery, although the team went 4-1 in those five games with Cooper Rush as the starter. The offense relied on a backfield duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but Elliott was released in March after spending seven seasons in Dallas. Pollard, who led the Cowboys with 1,007 rushing yards last season, had the franchise tag placed on him this offseason after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury suffered in the playoffs.

Dallas’ first pick of this year’s draft comes in at No. 26 overall. Executive vice president Stephen Jones didn’t seem too too fond of the pick when speaking in March, saying “Once you’re into 26, normally, I think we say we’ve got 18-20 [players graded as] first-rounders on the board. So usually when you’re picking 26, you’re pretty lucky if there’s still a first-rounder left on your board. Usually that’s been picked over and you’re taking those players there.”

After four seasons with Kellen Moore at offensive coordinator, the Cowboys moved on from Moore this offseason and appointed Brian Schottenheimer as the new OC.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 26 – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 90

Round 4: No. 129

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 244

