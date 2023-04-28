Deshaun Watson: Elijah Moore came to Browns from “toxic situation” in New York

Getty Images

Since arriving in Cleveland, quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t done a lot of media. He recently made a surprise appearance on a Twitter Spaces session with Offseason Chopz.

Among other things, Watson addressed his effort to establish a solid relationship with new receiver Elijah Moore, who arrived via a trade with the Jets.

“A lot of people think that it starts on that field, but it’s really that chemistry outside the field,” Watson said. “As a quarterback, you’ve got to know how everyone reacts in certain situations. And, you know, with me having a guy come from, you know, you call it how it is, a toxic situation from New York, I’ve got to make sure that mentally he’s straight, he’s motivated. And that’s what he’s been since he’s walked in the building. He’s motivated, ready to work, asking me questions. . . . Whatever I need him to do, he’s going to do it. He’s just like Amari [Cooper], very quiet but he just puts in the work. All the guys love him, he’s a great addition, and we’re excited to have him.”

It’s unclear who’s to blame for whatever toxicity there was in New York. It could be the team’s fault, it could be Moore’s fault.

Regardless, Watson seems to believe that it’s the team’s fault. And, yes, the Browns and Jets play each other in 2023.