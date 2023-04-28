Dolphins select Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in third round

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced earlier Friday that Dante Hall is headed to their team hall of fame. The Dolphins drafted a Dante Hall look alike on Friday night.

They took Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round (84th overall) after selecting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in the second round.

Achane is a former track star who ran a 10.14 in the 100 meters and 20.2 in the 200 meters last season for the Aggies. He ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Hall also went to A&M and starred as a running back and returner for the Aggies before the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2000 and moved him to receiver. He became one of the greatest returners in NFL history with six punt return touchdowns and six kickoff return touchdowns.

Hall was 5 foot 8, 187 pounds. Achane is 5-8 1/2, 188 pounds.

Achane returned 20 kickoffs for a 30.7 average and two touchdowns in his three-year career, while running for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries and catching 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

The Dolphins also have Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed at running back.