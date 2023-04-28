Falcons exercise A.J. Terrell’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Falcons have taken care of one piece of business on Friday.

Atlanta has exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback A.J. Terrell‘s contract, the team announced.

This was likely an easy decision for the Falcons, who drafted Terrell with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 draft. He’s started all 44 games he’s played in, recording 32 passes defensed, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The Falcons also now have cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick that year. But Atlanta’s announcement does not indicate whether the club will pick up Okudah’s option.

But given Okudah’s recent arrival and the fact that his salary would be fully guaranteed in 2024, the team seems more likely than not to decline it.