Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
College coaches who are asked about their former players often face a dilemma. Say nice things about the player who gave multiple years of unpaid service to the program, but who was may not have been an ideal soldier? Or tell the truth?

On one hand, the coaches feel compelled to show loyalty to their players. On the other hand, the coaches have to think about their credibility with NFL coaches and scouts.

When it comes to defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the word making the rounds before the draft was that the Georgia coaches did not have nice things to say. (We specifically decided not to mention any of that until after he was picked, so as not to participate in the pre-draft effort to get guys to fall.)

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media hinted at that last night after Carter became the ninth overall pick in the draft. We’ve heard it more bluntly and strongly. Members of the Georgia coaching staff are not Jalen Carter fans, and they weren’t bashful about saying so.

It’s one of various reasons why Carter — arguably the best player in the draft — slipped to No. 9. But he still landed in the top 10, and he ended up with one of the best teams in the NFL. Now, it’s up to him to write a better chapter in the next phase of his NFL career.

19 responses to “Jalen Carter overcame not-great feedback from Georgia coaches to stay in top 10

  1. He seems like a continuing problem. The Eagles have a coaching challenge on their hands for sure.

  2. Well I’m sure unlimited wealth and the probing eye of the media will work wonders to reveal his character… over/under on arrests in his rookie year?

  3. He’s still a kid. Good coaching, veteran leadership and a strong culture may cure a lot of ails.

  4. Isn’t your job to report the news of these prospects? It seems like a top 10 prospect who is vehemently disliked by his coaches would be pretty newsworthy.

    Contrary to popular belief, it’s not your reporting that causes these guys to fall in the draft, it’s their own behavior and actions.

  5. The extent of the drop was appropriate. At the end of the day, however, Carter won. He’s going to a SuperBowl contender, still a Top 10 pick and not going to a perpetually rebuilding club.

  7. “We intentionally don’t talk about (insert X, wonderlic, S2, reporting actual things said about player by coach)”

    In the words of Bob Slydell, “What would you say you do here?”

  8. When Carter was announced and came on stage,.. I was imagining everything Roger was saying into Jalens ear as they hugged.

  10. So you’re trading a couple of splash plays a game for four (maybe five) years of babysitting on and off the field and constantly trying to keep him in shape. No thanks.

    Sorry but I see Albert Haynesworth all over this guy. So glad my team took a pass.

  11. They got Nolan smith to buffer any screw up Carter might be. Can’t believe they got both of them. Carter does seem like he is a headcase though. And probably has effort problems. But Nolan smith is a top 5 pick if he hadn’t been injured.

  13. So, his coaches thought he was a problem AND he obviously did not take the combine or his pro day too seriously = all after the car racing/car crash death info came out. Looks like a guy that will buckle down and get to work now that he is a multi-millionaire.

  14. The only team ahead of Philly that may have taken him would’ve been Seattle. They had so many needs to fill you didn’t know what they were going to do. With guys like Hurts, Cox, Graham, Reddick, Slay, and Bradberry, if this kid was a problem he won’t be for long.

    Excellent draft by the Eagles who filled 2!large needs for them. Curious to see what they do next and how it affects the remainder of the draft for the NFC East. I bet we see a few reaches in players from them.

  15. Well a big shout out and thank you to the Eagles for a free 4th rounder in 2024. The Bears were targeting a OT and were never going to draft Carter in the first place. I’m curious what made Philly cough up a pick when they didn’t have to.

  16. “(We specifically decided not to mention any of that until after he was picked, so as not to participate in the pre-draft effort to get guys to fall.)”

    ——————————

    My respect to PFT. Thanks for the wonderful and godly decision.

  17. It seems that Carter is a bad guy. But it’s still a good gamble for the Eagles. The Eagles time is now. If they can get just a couple of good years of football out of him, then it’s a good pick. If he cleans his act up, then it’s a great pick.

  18. As if the powers that be take the advise of journalists to determine if a player is good.
    I am fairly certain the NFL teams talked to other players and coaches, as well as, sending scouts to watch the players perform.

  19. Good for him. College coaches are hucksters anyway. Using players and then acting like it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. All that matters is that he does what the Eagles tell him to do.

