Jalen Hurts contract helped Lamar Jackson snap out of his quest for Deshaun Watson’s deal

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 10:59 AM EDT
NFL Pro Bowl
Getty Images

After Deshaun Watson got his five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract in March 2022, Lamar Jackson came to a pretty simple conclusion.

I’ll have what he’s having.

But it wasn’t the same situation. Not even close. Watson, through the assistance of his agents, managed to create a scenario that entailed a sufficiently desperate Browns team eventually making Watson an offer he wouldn’t refuse. Jackson simply wasn’t able to create a similar scenario — especially since he wasn’t willing to set the stage for the contract to come by telling the Ravens he was never, ever playing for them again.

But Jackson wouldn’t let it go. He wouldn’t give up his quest for a fully-guaranteed deal. He rejected a five-year, $250 million offer last August, which would have paid out $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $35 million flipping from guaranteed for injury to fully-guaranteed after only one season.

He wanted a fully-guaranteed deal. More recently, his camp tried to back away from that — but he still wanted a massive amount to be fully-guaranteed at signing (upwards of $200 million or more), even if every penny wasn’t fully guaranteed.

Then came the Jalen Hurts contract. It apparently snapped Jackson out of his Deshaun Watson fever dream. And it made it clear for everyone that the Watson deal is an outlier, a rarity. Something that can only be engineered by players with uncommon leverage.

Without an agent to help Jackson through the process of trying to secure an offer sheet from another team, he wasn’t able to take advantage of his opportunity to put real pressure on the Ravens. Which means he ultimately could have gotten a better deal than the one he got. We don’t know, and we won’t know, what could have been if he’d had an agent.

As we’ve said before, an agent would have both negotiated a contract and advised Jackson on when to accept an offer. Last year, Jackson needed someone to tell him to ditch the desire for Dehsaun Watson’s deal.

The Jalen Hurts contract, by all appearances, finally did the trick.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jalen Hurts contract helped Lamar Jackson snap out of his quest for Deshaun Watson’s deal

  1. Let it go. Hiring a certified agent wouldn’t have gotten him a nickel more. Move on.

  2. The Watson deal is an outlier because the only team dumb enough to give him that kind of contract was of course the Browns.

  3. “the Watson deal is an outlier, a rarity. Something that can only be engineered by players with uncommon leverage.”

    I don’t think the Watson deal was about leverage. It was only about one team desperate and foolish enough to do something ridiculous. This “leverage” clearly wasn’t working on any other team.

  4. myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Let it go. Hiring a certified agent wouldn’t have gotten him a nickel more. Move on.

    ===

    It got Watson $50 million more in guaranteed money than Jackson got. And it probably would have gotten him a contract 2 years sooner, adding probably $70 million to what he’d have by now.

  5. The Ravens front office actually played this really well. Fair deal for both sides, and Lamar will get what he deserves, contractually.

  6. Jackson has just repeatedly denied this, but okay. What really happened is that they lowballed him under Kyler Murray a year ago, and this year, the Ravens came to their senses when Hurts, a QB who has a more physical running style than their QB, came to his deal, and they didn’t insult him this time.

  7. kevpft says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:28 am
    myvietnamwasfightingtheclap says:
    April 28, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Let it go. Hiring a certified agent wouldn’t have gotten him a nickel more. Move on.

    ===

    It got Watson $50 million more in guaranteed money than Jackson got. And it probably would have gotten him a contract 2 years sooner, adding probably $70 million to what he’d have by now
    __________________________________________

    An agent didn’t get Watson more money. NFL owners desperation got Watson his contract. Owners clearly learned from that situation are dead set on slowing down the QB Market. Signing two years ago would have been a Josh Allen contract at best. He got $45 milllion more guaranteed and and $9 million per season. Face it Jackson did a great job without an agent. Admit you were wrong and stop making excuses.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.