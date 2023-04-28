Jared Goff: I wish Aaron Rodgers was still in Green Bay so we could beat him twice a year

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Lions beat the Packers twice last season, and that gave Jared Goff some bragging rights over Aaron Rodgers.

Goff said at the Lions’ draft party on Thursday night that he wishes the Packers hadn’t traded Rodgers to the Jets because he relished beating Rodgers twice last season and would like to do it again this season.

“I wish him the best in New York and I’m sure he’ll do a great job there. But I kind of wish he was still here so we could beat him twice a year,” Goff said.

Now Goff will see if he can beat Jordan Love twice a year.

26 responses to “Jared Goff: I wish Aaron Rodgers was still in Green Bay so we could beat him twice a year

  2. Of course you wish he was in GB. After all, Rodgers didn’t want to be around his Packer teammates until July. With the Jets he is already planning to be working with them in May. Everyone laughed at Rodgers ignoring a wide open Lazard for a 20+ yard gain and instead throw an easy pick by trying to force the ball into double covered Watson. Good way for Rodgers to have intentionally tanked the 2022 season.

  3. There’s always a guy in a bar who claims “I was about ready to throw him out of here” after a big guy has just left.

  4. Aaron Rodgers will be back to a Super Bowl before Goff ever is. Somebody should have worn him not to drink the water in Michigan.

  5. Check out Jared! He used to be a lamb being sent to the slaughter and he walked out the kingsheep. Love it!

  8. As a Detroit Lions fan, I am willing to continue the Goff experiment but, part of his charm is that he keeps his mouth shut. I like him better that way.

  10. Hey Jared Goff, you had to play at Pro Bowl level and Rodgers had to have a down season for you to beat the Packers twice, by less than a TD each time. Your team was 2-6 against teams that finished with a winning season. You shouldn’t be overconfident.

  11. Nice work Jared in trying to stay relevant. Ironic how those that actually are, don’t need to try.

  12. Not a Packer fan, but come on Goff, that is some weak (expletive) right there…You say that after the guy leaves? You might want to return your attention to your own team since they appear to be drafting for the 2003 season and not 2023…

  14. Draft another running back you silly kitties. Packers are 28-3 against the Kitties since 1992 at Lambeau, that is over 30 years of dominance. Dream on!

  17. The Goff experiment? Goff was a Top 5 QB last season. Rodgers had a 39.3% QBR. Pipe down.

  18. Hard to believe this guy was in the Super Bowl 4 years ago

    Not hard to believe his team only scored 3 points in teh Super Bowl

  20. Ha, Goff must be trying out the Ayahuasca now. Clown can enjoy his 2:1 touchdown to interception ratio with Rodgers at 4.5. In fact the only comparison metric that leans his way is that Goff typically says less absurd things but apparently he wants to change that.

