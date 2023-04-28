Jerry Jones on if the Cowboys wanted Dalton Kincaid: I’m not giving you draft board this year

Getty Images

The Bills traded up to No. 24 on Thursday night in order to select tight end Dalton Kincaid and General Manager Brandon Beane indicated that getting ahead of the Cowboys was motivation to make the move.

Beane said they “had a good feeling” that the Cowboys were going to take Kincaid with the 25th overall pick, which seemed like a reasonable bet given the loss of Dalton Schultz this offseason. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fielded a question about the team’s intentions in his press conference after the Cowboys took defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Jones’ response referenced last year’s first-round pick. Jones revealed the team’s draft board after saying that they had offensive lineman Tyler Smith ranked ahead of players who went earlier in the first round and he said that he would not be doing so again with the rest of the draft still ahead of them.

“That is tactical with tomorrow ahead of us and the next day ahead of us, so I want to watch what we say here,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Last year I showed you the damn draft board. I barely got back in the building by training camp. I was barred from the building. So much for that. So, I am not going to give you the draft board this time.”

The depth of this year’s tight end group was a frequent talking point around the league heading into the draft and Kincaid was the only one drafted on Thursday, so the Cowboys should have other opportunities to add to the group over the next two days.