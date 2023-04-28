Jerry Jones on where Mazi Smith was on team’s draft board: Thirteen or 14, but who gives a shit?

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got in trouble with others in the organization last year when he intentionally revealed the top of the team’s draft board to prove they had Tyler Smith ranked 16th. This year, he said multiple times he wasn’t going to do that again.

“I’m not going to give them the damn board,” Jones said to vice president of player personnel Will McClay when asked where the Cowboys had Mazi Smith ranked.

The Cowboys drafted the Michigan defensive tackle with the 26th overall choice Thursday night.

Jones finally revealed Smith was 13 or 14 on their draft board, without providing proof this year.

“OK, 14. Fourteen,” Jones relented. “I think he was 13 or 14. Right there. . . . But who gives a shit?”

Jones then patted himself on the back, adding, “I didn’t give you the draft board.”

The Cowboys had only 11 players with first-round grades in this year’s draft. They had 14 last year.

