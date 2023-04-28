Jets hope Will McDonald helps them protect leads built by Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

In many of the mock drafts created in the days leading up to the draft, the Jets were projected to take an offensive lineman in the first round so that they could better protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers this fall.

The Jets went in a different direction when their first pick came up on Thursday night, however. They saw four offensive linemen come off the board in the first 14 picks, including tackle Broderick Jones going to the Steelers at No. 14, and took their time talking to other teams about possible trades before opting to select former Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald.

After the pick was in, General Manager Joe Douglas said the team was “not going to force anything” and that they are always going to take the best player available at their spot. Douglas called McDonald “one of, if not the most dynamic pass rushers” in this year’s class and head coach Robert Saleh said he envisions McDonald helping to preserve leads that Rodgers provides the defense.

“You guys know how we are with rotation and making sure that everybody touches the field,” Saleh said. “We come at you in waves, we dress 10 guys on gameday and with Aaron here, hopefully we’re playing with a few more leads and we got a guy that can close the door on some offenses and get to the quarterback. He’s just got a unique ability to catch the corner and he’s got elite length to get the ball out, so he’s going to be special.”

Offensive line remains a need and the Jets have the 43rd overall pick on Friday night that could be used on a lineman who helps Rodgers stay upright long enough to build those leads, but it doesn’t look like they will go off script to make that happen.