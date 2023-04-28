Jets sign Thomas Hennessy to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Jets have signed long snapper Thomas Hennessy to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

His agency, RSR Sports Management, announced that Hennessy will receive the most guaranteed money for a long snapper in the NFL.

Hennessy enters his seventh NFL season, all with the Jets, continuing stability at the position after Tanner Purdum snapped for seven seasons and James Dearth snapped for nine seasons before Purdum.

Hennessy is the longest tenured player on the Jets.

He has started 98 consecutive games for the Green & White and has totaled 20 special teams tackles. Hennessy has never fumbled as a pro, giving him an error-free record on field goals, PATs and punts.

He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in May 2017. Indianapolis traded him to the Jets that August.