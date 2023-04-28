Jim Irsay asks fans whether Colts should pair Will Levis with Anthony Richardson

Getty Images

Jim Irsay apparently is tempted to treat highly-rated quarterbacks like rare guitars.

By collecting them.

Irsay took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to ask Colts fans if they would take Will Levis to pair with Anthony Richardson “and go Montana-Young for Franchise.”

It’s an intriguing possibility, given that some may have a higher grade on level — if they still trust their board — than round two. It becomes a good value play, even if it’s something that Richardson and Levis might not love, especially since one of them wouldn’t be playing.

Veteran Gardner Minshew wouldn’t love it, either, because it would relegate him to the role of Steve Bono, at best.

The Colts have the fourth pick in round two. If Irsay and the Colts were truly thinking about it, it doesn’t make sense to talk about it. The smart play would be to just let things play out.

It’s actually better for the Colts if Levis (and Hendon Hooker) get taken before the Colts select. That will push two other players closer that indy would actually want, giving the Colts the de facto second pick in round two.