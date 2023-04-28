Jim Irsay asks fans whether Colts should pair Will Levis with Anthony Richardson

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
Getty Images

Jim Irsay apparently is tempted to treat highly-rated quarterbacks like rare guitars.

By collecting them.

Irsay took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to ask Colts fans if they would take Will Levis to pair with Anthony Richardson “and go Montana-Young for Franchise.”

It’s an intriguing possibility, given that some may have a higher grade on level — if they still trust their board — than round two. It becomes a good value play, even if it’s something that Richardson and Levis might not love, especially since one of them wouldn’t be playing.

Veteran Gardner Minshew wouldn’t love it, either, because it would relegate him to the role of Steve Bono, at best.

The Colts have the fourth pick in round two. If Irsay and the Colts were truly thinking about it, it doesn’t make sense to talk about it. The smart play would be to just let things play out.

It’s actually better for the Colts if Levis (and Hendon Hooker) get taken before the Colts select. That will push two other players closer that indy would actually want, giving the Colts the de facto second pick in round two.

34 responses to "Jim Irsay asks fans whether Colts should pair Will Levis with Anthony Richardson

  2. What do you do if the guy signing your checks can’t keep the ol yap shut? Not much I guess, cash the checks as long as you can and still try to do right by the franchise

  3. So…. They want Levis to be the QB and Richardson to be the guy who comes in on gadget plays and QB runs? Please dont

  5. I’ve always wondered when a team is going to decide to just load up at this position. It’s the most valuable in the game, and if you treat it as a commodity, then like every two years, take a QB in the one of the first two rounds. Keep 10 on your roster and see what develops.

  10. That’s why Irsay is saying it so hopefully someone else will pick him. The Steelers pick first and they don’t need a QB and the Lions appear set at QB. But who knows about the Cards, it would be wise to grab another QB.

  12. It’s a weak ploy to get a team to jump in front of them and to allow one of the 3 picks ahead of them to be burned on a QB. OR Irsay is back on the booz and pills and he does it.

  13. “and go Montana-Young for Franchise”
    ============

    “Mr Madison.. what you just said might be the most insanely idiot thing I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling incoherent response did you come close to ANYTHING that resembled a rational thought”

  16. It worked before for Washington. Gus Frerotte beat out Heath Shuler for the Redskins. Shuler drafted #3 overall & Gus 7th round.

  17. Irsay is drinking again if he’s comparing Richardson and Levis to Montana and Young.

  20. if Anderson flames out, then the first round pick was wasted…if Levis flames out, they will probably waste a second round pick…what would happen if they both flamed out…either of the scenarios above don’t give the colts much value as Florio wrongly states…no team would give the colts the exact round pick that the players were originally drafted…..the only way this works if they both are impressive, then they could get rid of Minshew..

  21. I think he said it more for draft trade then anything, personally I think its a good idea. you need more then one QB and if the first one doesnt pan out you do not have to wait a year to get another one

  22. Since 75% of these QBs end up as busts, I really don’t see why this is such a crazy idea, quite frankly.

  23. “and go Montana-Young for Franchise”…Irsay should move to Montana and find someone younger to run the franchise.

  24. It would guarantee ruining at least one of those two quarterbacks, if not both. If fellow Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young struggled to handle that why should two true rookies handle that any better?

  27. Funny how people forget Young was a throw away item. By the creamcicle Yuccaneers no less!

    He sat for 4 full years while 2 of the best offensive minds in history rebuilt him.

    When he finally did get another shot it was with one of the deepest rosters of all-time, and with the original GOAT, Jerry Rice.

    Sadly for you Jim, the Colts are not the late-80s 49ers

  28. Didn’t Josh McDanials” wife pull the p;ug on the Colts job because Irsay spent “way too much time” in the McDanials house bathroom?

  30. Maybe Irsay is playing around and hoping to bait Tennessee into burning some resources to jump ahead of Indy?

  34. In 1971 the Oilers selected Dan Pastorini with the 3rd overall pick and their next pick in Rd 3 they selected Lynn Dickey. They battled it out until 1976 when Dickey was traded to GB.

