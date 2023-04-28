Keion White goes to Patriots at No. 46

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Georgia Tech at Pitt
Getty Images

The Patriots stayed defensive with their second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White is headed to New England after being selected with the 46th overall pick. The Patriots opened their draft by taking cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round.

White was one of four players who opted to attend the draft before going undrafted in the first round on Thursday night.

White played tight end at Old Dominion to kick off his college time and then moved to defense before transferring to the ACC school. He had 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his final collegiate season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Keion White goes to Patriots at No. 46

  1. He wears #6. He’ll be on one side and Judon will be on the other. Bookends. What number is Judon?

  4. When are they gonna draft somebody on offense to help Jones? They need OT, TE AND WR. OH, no worries. They have a boatload of picks in rounds 4-6. They’re sure to find some gamebreakers there. SMH.

  5. tedmurph says:
    April 28, 2023 at 8:56 pm
    When are they gonna draft somebody on offense to help Jones? They need OT, TE AND WR. OH, no worries. They have a boatload of picks in rounds 4-6. They’re sure to find some gamebreakers there. SMH.

    02Rate This

    ————-

    You don’t know more than Belichick. Ya just don’t.

  6. .500 since Brady left, with some terrible drafts and a team that won’t win 10 gam3s this year. Not saying I know more, but BB ain’t perfect, which he’s definitely demonstrated of late. I can question him and be correct. I wouldn’t have put Patricia in charge of the offense last year. I just wouldn’t. Love the Kool aid drinking fans that think every critical opinion is sacrelidge

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.