Lions trade up to No. 45, select Brian Branch

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 28, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT
Alabama v Ole Miss
Getty Images

The Lions have been wheeling and dealing throughout the first two rounds of this year’s draft and have done so again to add to their secondary.

Detroit made an inter-division trade with Green Bay up to No. 45 in the second round to select Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Branch started games in all three of his seasons at Alabama, though he started all 13 contests last year.

Playing all over the field for the Crimson Tide, Branch finished 2022 with 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions. Additionally, he had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Branch was the last remaining player in the green room at the draft in Kansas City.

The Packers received the No. 48 and No. 159 overall picks in exchange for No. 45.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Lions trade up to No. 45, select Brian Branch

  1. Packers should have kept the pick and selected Branch.

    Absolutely HORRIFIC on the backend last year.

  4. They trade away the best safety in the draft to their division rival. They move back for a 5th round pick and then they move back again for a 6th round pick. THEN they draft Jayden Reed with Jalin Hyatt sitting right there. The first to picks were damn good. At pick #45, GB’s front office must have taken the controller away from the kid auto-drafting on his Madden franchise. That is absolutely bewildering.

  5. I have a feeling the Packers are going to regret that move. Packers could really use a good Safety who can tackle. Gutey really needs to have a productive draft this year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.