NFL’s handling of Cardinals tampering violation creates bizarre new precedent

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 1:18 PM EDT
The NFL knew damn well what it was doing when it announced the unprecedented settlement of a tampering investigation between the two involved teams, the Cardinals and Eagles. By dropping it literally minutes before the start of round one of the draft, the news would draw minimal attention and/or scrutiny.

The league doesn’t want it to be scrutinized because, as one source described it, the decision is “bullshit.”

More specifically, the decision allows teams to negotiate among themselves the outcome of tampering violations. That has never happened.

Besides, cases settle when there are disputed factual issues. Here, there was no dispute. Cardinals G.M. Monti Ossenfort called former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon at a time when such communication was prohibited. Ossenfort admits that he broke the rules.

So why do the Eagles and Cardinals get to work it out among them? And why did the Eagles emerge with a higher draft pick, when the Saints and Buccaneers got NOTHING for blatant tampering by the Dolphins with Sean Payton and Tom Brady, which resulted in Miami losing its first-round pick?

It’s a classic example of the NFL making it all up as it goes. Which is exactly why the news was announced less than 10 minutes before the start of the draft. With the ultimate offseason bright, shiny object bearing down on the media, they were counting on no one noticing that the outcome was, as the source said, “bullshit.”

  1. Goodell is the cheater.

    He authorizes certain teams to be able to manipulate rules. There are all kinds of backroom deals and some teams can do whatever they want.

  2. The league had to slow down the Dolphins one way or another.

    Stephen Ross is a coward so they knew they could railroad him.

  4. When is there ever consistencty or fairness with league discipline? It is a power show run by Roger Badell and the league office. There is no justice, fairness, due process. Just whatever Roger decides suits him. They do whatever they want whenever they want. Badell sucks, NFL owners suck and the NFL is an evil awful enterprise that only cares about dollars everything else be damned. It makes me want to watch college football but they suck almost as bad.

  6. That might be because the average fan doesn’t really care about tampering or rules violations or other lawyer things. We just want to watch the draft. And the games. And hope our team gets better.

  8. I would have let AZ talk Gannon into taking Gannon anytime they wanted. Getting rid of a mediocre DC was a huge win.

  9. I am still uncertain on how the settlement was decided? Was it mutually agreed upon by both parties and then sanctioned by Commissioner? Kind of like a Judge does in civil cases? Is that the new standard or system? I’m okay with that supposed system, but my concern is that this decision doesn’t seem to penalize the violator due to the way it shook out.

