Packers take tight end Luke Musgrave with 42nd pick

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Arizona State at Oregon State
Getty Images

Some thought the Packers would extend a parting middle finger to Aaron Rodgers by taking a pass catcher with the 13th pick in round one. They didn’t.

But the Packers did use a second-round pick on a target for quarterback Jordan Love.

With the second-rounder obtained in the Aaron Rodgers trade, No. 42 overall, the Packers took Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

Musgrave could have gone higher, but for injury issues that limited him to two games in 2022.

He helps fill a void created by the departure of Robert Tonyan and, most likely, Marcedes Lewis.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Packers take tight end Luke Musgrave with 42nd pick

  1. Worst safeties in the League and you leave Branch on the board?

  3. Musgrave has the upside to be a monster. I’m not offended by that pick whatsoever.

  4. The Pack is getting Love some weapons, first a TE Luke Musgrave and then WR Jayden Reed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.