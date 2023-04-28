Raiders trade up to take Michael Mayer at No. 35

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Getty Images

The Colts made Anthony Richardson the fourth pick of the first round on Thursday night, but they opted to trade the fourth pick of the second round.

The Raiders traded the 38th and 141st picks to the Colts so that they could move into position to take tight end Michael Mayer.

Mayer joins the Raiders a little more than a month after they dealt Darren Waller to the Giants and opened a hole at tight end on their roster. Mayer caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns at Notre Dame last year, so his arrival should be a welcome one for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mayer went one pick after Sam LaPorta went to the Lions, so there may be a run on tight ends brewing early in the second round.

3 responses to "Raiders trade up to take Michael Mayer at No. 35

  2. Grabbed an edge first round when we have Jones and Crosby, arguably one of the best combos in football. Followed that up with dumping Waller (which I’m fine with) but getting rid of a “cheap” Foster Moreau to draft a TE in the 2nd? Will be another fun season of watching the Raiders need 30 points a game to win anything because the secondary gets shredded by everybody.

  3. Welcome to Las Vegas. By the way, we’re going to need you to score 38 TDs this season.

