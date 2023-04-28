Rams draft picks 2023: Full list of the Los Angeles Rams’ draft picks for every round

Getty Images

After going all-in to win Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Rams had the worst-ever season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history, going 5-12 in 2022. It marked the first time the Rams finished with a losing record under head coach Sean McVay, while their 12 losses were the most-ever by a defending Super Bowl champ. The team struggled with injuries last season as QB Matthew Stafford, DT Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp all missed time throughout the year.

There were rumblings that both McVay and Donald could retire this offseason, although both are now set to return to Los Angeles. After trading away multiple draft picks and signing some of their stars to massive contract extensions in recent years, the team traded All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in March in exchange or TE Hunter Long and a third-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 77 overall).

Despite finishing with one of the worst records in the league, the Rams’ first pick of this year’s draft does not come until the second round (36th overall). This year marks the seventh straight draft in which the Rams do not have a first-round pick, with their last first round pick coming in 2016 when the team selected Jared Goff first overall. The Rams would have had the sixth overall pick this year, but that pick went to Detroit as part of the trade which saw Stafford and Goff switch teams prior to the 2021 season. The Rams’ first round pick last year was also sent to Detroit as part of that trade.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 69

Round 3: No. 77 (from NE through MIA)

Round 5: No. 167

Round 5: No. 171

Round 5: No. 177

Round 6: No. 182

Round 6: No. 189 (from TEN)

Round 6: No. 191 (from GB)

Round 7: No. 223

Round 7: No. 251

