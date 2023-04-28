Rams select Steve Avila for their first pick of 2023 draft

Getty Images

The Rams are beefing up their offensive line.

With the 36th overall pick in the second round, Los Angeles has selected TCU guard Steve Avila.

Avila was a three-year starter at TCU, playing all along the offensive line. He started at left guard in 2022 after starting at center in 2021. He started six games at center, two games at right tackle, and one game at right guard in 2020.

He was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season at TCU, helping the program advance to the CFP National Championship Game.

After a slew of injuries along their offensive line last season, the Rams clearly needed to improve the unit.

This is the highest selection the Rams have made under head coach Sean McVay and their highest selection since quarterback Jared Goff went No. 1 overall to L.A. in 2016.