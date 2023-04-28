Rashee Rice worked out with Patrick Mahomes in Texas before the draft

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 28, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 UCF at SMU
Getty Images

Whenever Rashee Rice has his first practice in a Chiefs uniform, it won’t be his first time on the field with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Like fellow incoming rookie Zay Flowers — who was selected by the Ravens on Thursday night — Rice worked out with Mahomes in Texas before the draft.

After Kansas City picked him with the 55th overall selection in the second round, Rice told reporters he had a couple of training sessions with the Chiefs’ two-time MVP quarterback.

It was great,” Rice said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “You can’t complain. He put it right where it needed to be.”

The Chiefs needed to reload a bit at receiver after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

They now have a receiver who might already have some built-in chemistry with their quarterback.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.