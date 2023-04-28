Rashee Rice worked out with Patrick Mahomes in Texas before the draft

Getty Images

Whenever Rashee Rice has his first practice in a Chiefs uniform, it won’t be his first time on the field with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Like fellow incoming rookie Zay Flowers — who was selected by the Ravens on Thursday night — Rice worked out with Mahomes in Texas before the draft.

After Kansas City picked him with the 55th overall selection in the second round, Rice told reporters he had a couple of training sessions with the Chiefs’ two-time MVP quarterback.

“It was great,” Rice said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “You can’t complain. He put it right where it needed to be.”

The Chiefs needed to reload a bit at receiver after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

They now have a receiver who might already have some built-in chemistry with their quarterback.