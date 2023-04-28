Ravens all smiles after (finally) reaching agreement with Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is a Boston Celtics fan, so as he was licking his wounds following Trae Young’s game-winning shot for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Tuesday night, Lamar Jackson texted DeCsota.

“I think we can get a deal done. We’re getting close,” Jackson wrote.

DeCosta, with a smile on his face, responded, “Lamar, you just saved my night.”

The difficult negotiation played out for more than a year, casting doubt on Jackson’s long-term future in Baltimore. That was settled Thursday when Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal that includes $185 million in total guarantees.

“I think it’s just one of those things like sometimes you just need time,” DeCosta said post-draft Thursday night, via video from the team. “These things develop and as I said — I think I’ve said it a few times — sometimes these things can happen in two weeks and sometimes it takes two years. This was on that scale. But I know that our appreciation and love for Lamar has really never wavered, but it was business as well. I said today and I feel that way: Sometimes with family, things can get tough. We all feel that sometimes. You fight with your parents or a sibling, or you’re trying to figure something out. It’s like the emotion of it, and there was definitely was some emotion. But in the end, we’ve been blessed to have Lamar as a part of this organization for a long time. We’ve won a lot of football games. I think he feels this place is special, too. It was business. It wasn’t personal, and I think over time that’s what kind of developed.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he always believed it would work out with Jackson, and when it did, everyone was both relieved and excited.

“To hear how excited Lamar was on the phone about it, when we talked about it, that was really a great moment,” Harbaugh said. “I know I felt that way. I know you felt that way, Eric, when you talked to him. That just kind of made it all come together. Plus, our players are fired up, too.”