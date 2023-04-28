Ravens draft picks 2023: All of Baltimore’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract with the Ravens through 2027. While Jackson was named the 2019 NFL MVP, he has missed time in each of the last two seasons due to injuries and has just a 1-3 record in four career playoff starts. Last season, Jackson missed the final five regular season games and the playoff loss at Cincinnati with a knee injury.

The Ravens lost several key contributors this offseason, releasing defensive lineman Calais Campbell and trading safety Chuck Clark to create cap space. The team also lost starting offensive lineman Ben Powers, who played every snap at left guard last season, after he signed with Denver in free agency. On April 9, the team announced it had come to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal. Beckham Jr. has not played since tearing his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in the 2021 season, sitting out all of last year while recovering.

Baltimore has just five picks in this year’s draft, beginning with the 22nd overall pick in the first round. They do not have a pick in the second round after sending that pick to the Bears as part of the deal for LB Roquan Smith last season.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 22 – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 157

Round 6: No. 199

