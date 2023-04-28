Report: Chargers exercise Justin Herbert’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert haven’t made much progress toward a long-term extension, but the team has moved to make sure he’ll remain under contract through at least the 2024 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has exercised its option on Herbert’s contract for next season. He now has a fully guaranteed salary of $29.504 million for 2024.

That number will change if the two sides are able to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. The contracts signed by Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson in recent weeks will help set the parameters for deals for Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While Herbert waits for negotiations to pick up steam, he will continue to recover from the left shoulder surgery he had early in the offseason.