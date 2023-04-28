Report: Chargers exercise Justin Herbert’s fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

The Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert haven’t made much progress toward a long-term extension, but the team has moved to make sure he’ll remain under contract through at least the 2024 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has exercised its option on Herbert’s contract for next season. He now has a fully guaranteed salary of $29.504 million for 2024.

That number will change if the two sides are able to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. The contracts signed by Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson in recent weeks will help set the parameters for deals for Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

While Herbert waits for negotiations to pick up steam, he will continue to recover from the left shoulder surgery he had early in the offseason.

2 responses to “Report: Chargers exercise Justin Herbert’s fifth-year option

  1. The Chargers need to drag this out, so he can end up going the Kirk Cousins route and leave them.

  2. Despite moving the team to Los Angeles, which increased its value three fold from San Diego, Dean Spanos is still so cash dirt poor that he will have to take out a loan against the team as collateral just to put the bonus into escrow. Signing bonuses require that by rule. Herbert is going to be ridden on the franchise tag for as long as the pauper of the NFL can get away with.

