Report: Lions fielding trade calls on D’Andre Swift

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 28, 2023, 11:43 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 18 Lions at Jets
Getty Images

D'Andre Swift may be on his way out of Detroit.

After the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of this year’s draft, General Manager Brad Holmes told reporters that Swift was “still part of our team” while calling him a “dynamic football player.”

But other teams have taken notice of Gibbs joining free agent signee David Montgomery in the team’s backfield.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions have received trade calls on Swift and his representation has been in touch with Detroit’s front office about potentially moving him elsewhere.

Swift has been at or around 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons. Last year, he had 931 yards on 147 touches with eight touchdowns in 14 games. He tallied 542 yards rushing with five TDs and 48 catches for 389 yards with three TDs.

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift was not drafted by the current regime led by Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. As he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, he could be a cost-effective option for a contending team that would like a dual threat out of the backfield.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Lions fielding trade calls on D’Andre Swift

  1. I like Swift – dynamic with the ball in his hand and doesn’t cause any fuss on the team. Sometimes his decision making is off – bouncing out instead of turning upfield – and he’s not been able to turn in a full season. Listening to Holmes, Gibbs was definitely drafted as his replacement. Doubt they can get more than a 4th for him at this point.

    Montgomery + Gibbs > Williams + Swift

  2. Makes sense, get something for a player you’re not going to extend. I’m not mad. He’s got sick moves with the ball in his hands, can be a dynamic player on the right team.

  3. You can count on 3-4 really good games. 4-5 games at 60 percent and the rest watching in street clothes. Very talented but injured way too often

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.