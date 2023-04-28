Shocked to go at No. 5, Devon Witherspoon is happy to be a Seahawk

Getty Images

At pick No. 5, the Seahawks could have taken defensive tackle Jalen Carter. They didn’t.

Instead, Seattle made Devon Withserpoon the first cornerback off the board.

“It was shocking,” Witherspoon told reporters regarding the call from G.M. John Schneider. “It kind of came a little late, but I feel a lot of emotions right now. I’m just very happy and excited. I’m ready to come to

work and be a Seahawk, baby.”

He thinks he’ll be a perfect fit for the team.

“Just because they told me about the culture they have there, the Legion of Boom, and the history they have there,” he said. “I know what it takes to be great like that. There is so much going on right now, I can’t even really describe it, but I am glad that they chose me. I’m just glad that I am going to be a Seattle Seahawk.”

Though undersized, he’s known to be a very physical player, throwing his body around to make tackles.

“That’s just always been me,” Witherspoon said. “You just have to want to tackle. This game is about tackling, defending the run. It’s everything. That’s always been me. I’ve always been confident. I’ve kind of been undersized my whole life so tackling is what I do.”

He’ll be doing plenty of it in Seattle. And he could help form the foundation of a return to a great defense in Seattle.