Steelers land Joey Porter Jr. with pick No. 32

Getty Images

Joey Porter Jr. is going home.

The son of former Steelers linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter has become the 32nd pick in the draft.

Porter thought he’d possible go to the Steelers at No. 17. They traded up for 14 for tackle Broderick Jones, and then Porter slipped through to the Steelers with the first pick in round two.

Our wildly inaccurate mock draft had a P.S. that paid off. We put Porter at No. 32 to the Steelers.

It makes him unofficially a first rounder, given that there were only 31 picks last night. But he can’t be restricted by the fifth-year option, putting him line for a new deal sooner.

Porter visited with #PFTPM earlier this week. The video is attached.