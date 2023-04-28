Team insecurities may have fueled the Will Levis slide

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 12:55 PM EDT
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
Getty Images

No one expected it. Especially not Will Levis.

But it happened. He tumbled all the way out of round one. Based on his comments from last month’s Pro Day workout, Levis wouldn’t have shown up if he’d known what was awaiting him.

“If I get invited, and like if I know like I’ll be a pretty high pick, I’ll definitely go,” he said at the time as to whether he’ll show up for the draft. “I’m looking forward to going, but I don’t want to go if like I could be like a second-round pick, you know? You don’t wanna be that — don’t wanna have the camera just on you all day.”

He went, he fell, and he had the camera on him all day. The league surely liked it, even if at some point along the way there was chatter about not emphasizing the fact that players were falling in round one.

So what happened? Word emerged during the first round (but, curiously, not before it) of a toe issue that was causing some teams to back away. That might only be part, if any, of the story. (One G.M. told PFT on Friday that the toe excuse is “bullshit.”)

As one seasoned and experienced personnel evaluator explained it on Friday morning, teams can become very insecure about making their own evaluations. “Once a player starts to fall,” the source said, “they question themselves.”

The source also predicts that 20 to 25 teams had a first-round grade on Levis, even if none would admit it now.

It makes for an interesting Friday night. Will someone try to trade up to No. 32 with the Steelers? To No. 33 with the Cardinals?

Will the Lions take him at No. 34?

There’s also a chance the slide will continue, and that someone will perhaps even take Herndon Hooker before Levis is picked.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Team insecurities may have fueled the Will Levis slide

  2. Media hyping a player that teams never had rated that high have created the will levis slide.

  3. So in other words its like the Stock market! If the price is falling and I don’t know why I must have missed something!

  4. One scout I know said many teams were turned off by his “personality”. Said he has a “strange personality”. Yes, he has a strong arm, but his tape was really inconsistent and his “weird vibe” did not give them comfort he would “mesh with his teammates easily”.

    Come on, report the truth.

  5. The Cowboys should have took him and told Dak that it’s time to crap or get off the pot

  9. He is one weird dude, most likely the main reason why he didn’t go in the first round.

  10. Just like all the 1st round QB’s last year. Say what you want but the media doesn’t grade these guys the teams do.

  11. I watched Levis in the SEC. Was never impressed. He is a late 2nd 3rd guy to me and always has been… Jake Locker part 2…

  12. If he comes back tonight will the three young ladies be with him? Asking for a.. ah heck, I’m asking.

  13. Tumbling with cameras affixed to you is so cringe. Especially with his mom looking perplexed. Hate to see it.

    Observation #2 – Goodell’s dabs and bear hugs bordered on creep status

  14. One scout I know said many teams were turned off by his “personality”. Said he has a “strange personality”. Yes, he has a strong arm, but his tape was really inconsistent and his “weird vibe” did not give them comfort he would “mesh with his teammates easily”.
    ——————–
    Same could be said about Jalen Carter, but didn’t scare off too many teams. Just sayin’

  15. If the Lions get Levis they could be set up to do damage for years to come.

    Signed Ravens fan.

  16. His last two years in college he had double digit picks and not even 30 td passes. Why would that get you first round hype much less top 5 pick hype? 🤔

  17. The source also predicts that 20 to 25 teams had a first-round grade on Levis, even if none would admit it now.

    —-

    This is what’s BS. Look at the tape. Terrible footwork. Played best against worst opponents. Just like Hooker, people are just ignoring that some of these guys played at other schools. He was at Penn State and was horrible every time he got a chance to play just like Hooker at Virginia Tech. He’s a fourth or fifth round pick you give a shot in camp.

  20. If anyone had any doubt that NFL GMs aren’t smarter than the rest of us consider that doubt erased. It’s why smart teams like the Chiefs with Andy the Eagles the 49ers and the Pats can run circles around the rest of the NFL.

  21. “ terrellpryorstattooartist says:
    April 28, 2023 at 1:02 pm
    Media hyping a player that teams never had rated that high have created the will levis slide.”

    You think there weren’t team sources behind the hype? That’s cute.

  23. Or maybe he is just another in a long list of “cant miss prospects” that turned out to be no good. There is a disconnect between what teams sees and what the media sees. What I mean is, we have a large number of media prospect evaluators. Used to just be Mel Kiper. Now every network, every publication, etc, has talent evaluators. But those people are on the outside looking in. So for months when everyone in the media was saying “this Levis kid is pretty good, he will be a top pick in the draft…” the NFL talent evaluators and front offices were looking at him and saying “I’ll take a flier on him after the 4th round, but before that is a joke”. But the arrogance of the media creates the narrative. But it was all around us staring us in the face. He was supposed to be a Heisman candidate last year and frankly, he just wasnt that good. I wasnt familiar with him, and saw his name popping up, so I tuned in to a game on ESPN (I think), against a team that wasnt particularly good, and was bad. We all should have seen it coming.

  24. Guy could be another Josh Rosen or Ryan Mallett 2.0. who knows. With an arm like that, and requisite NFL size, certainly someone will take a flyer on him. I’m just surprised all the Lamar fanboys aren’t in here posting irrelevant remarks.

  25. calmincali says:
    April 28, 2023 at 1:33 pm
    “ terrellpryorstattooartist says:
    April 28, 2023 at 1:02 pm
    Media hyping a player that teams never had rated that high have created the will levis slide.”

    You think there weren’t team sources behind the hype? That’s cute.
    ==================================================================================
    You think team sources arent lying through their teeth, to get some idiot franchise to waste a pick on a bust (and leaving a blue chip prospect on the table)??? That’s cute

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.