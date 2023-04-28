Titans could have taken Will Levis at No. 11, if Peter Skoronski hadn’t fallen to them

Getty Images

Will Levis can blame Peter Skoronski, among others, for the Kentucky quarterback’s long night in the green room.

After the Titans traded up in round two to get Levis, Tennessee G.M. Ran Carton told reporters that Levis could have been the pick at No. 11, but for the fact that Skoronski fell.

And so Levis kept falling. Late Thursday night, the Titans were trying to trade back into round one. They weren’t able to do it.

They instead traded up to No. 33, getting Levis with the second pick of Friday night.

The Titans said the Levis will start as the No. 3 quarterback. That likely won’t last, given that the team apparently has soured on 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis.

A year from now, Levis quite possibly will be the starter in Tennessee. Veteran Ryan Tannehill, the eighth pick in 2012 who was traded by the Dolphins to the Titans in 2019, is entering the final year of his contract.