Tweaked contract could result in two-year commitment by Aaron Rodgers to the Jets

Getty Images

During his introductory press conference, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t say much about playing in 2024. As usual, money talks.

Potentially.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets and Rodgers continue to tweak the terms of his contract. The end result could be that Rodgers will make a two-year commitment in order to earn the full amount of the $108 million he’s due to make in 2023 and 2024 combined.

For now, his 2023 option bonus of $58.3 million has been moved to next year. The Jets and Rodgers are currently trying to smooth out the two-year cash flow. To make it happen, Rodgers would need to play for the next two years.

That could be the best outcome for the Jets — a contract that ensures Rodgers will play next year. (After his press conference, Rodgers did say he views the arrangement with the Jets as a “commitment,” creating the impression he’d play at least two years.)

For now, Rodgers will not be taking a pay cut. If he receives less than the nearly $60 million he was due to make this year, he’ll make up the difference in 2024.

That said, there’s still a chance that Rodgers will decide to take less, in order to help the Jets have more money to put great players around him. While his agents won’t want to do that, it’s ultimately Rodgers’s call.