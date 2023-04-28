Vikings draft picks 2023: All of Minnesota’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

In the first season under head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North with a 13-4 record but failed to win a playoff game after being upset by the New York Giants in the Wild Card. The Vikings had a .765 winning percentage but still finished the regular season with a negative point differential (-3) as 11 of their 13 wins came in one-score games.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the main man on the Vikings’ offense, being named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in both receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). Jefferson is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is likely in line to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the league with his next deal. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards last season (4th-most in NFL) but threw a career-high 14 interceptions (T-3rd most in NFL).

The biggest weakness of the Vikings last season was the defense, which gave up 388.7 yards per game last season, second-most in the NFL behind the Detroit Lions. They especially struggled in pass defense, allowing the second-most passing yards in the league.

Minnesota has just five picks in this year’s draft. The Vikings begin with the 23rd overall pick in the first round but do not have a pick in the second round after trading that selection to the Lions in last year’s midseason trade for tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 23 – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Round 3: No. 87

Round 4: No. 119 (from DET)

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 211

