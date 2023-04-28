Vikings end round three with USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon

Getty Images

The Vikings are creating a pipeline to L.A.

Both picks made this year by Minnesota come from USC. Following the selection of receiver Jordan Addison with pick No. 23 on Thursday, the Vikings selected cornerback Mekhi Blackmon with the last pick of round three.

Blackmon and Addison were teammates and opponents at practice last season. They’ll get to square off again in Minnesota.

The Vikings desperately need help on defense, specifically at corner. They got it tonight, along with pickup up some extra picks by trading down.