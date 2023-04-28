Will Levis won’t return to the draft for the second night

Getty Images

Like Elvis, Will Levis has left the building.

At his Pro Day workout, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis said he’d attend the draft only if he knows he’s going to be a high pick. After a night of watching and waiting and slipping and sliding, Levis won’t subject himself to any further embarrassment and consternation.

Via Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio, Levis has left Kansas City.

We’ve also heard that Levis won’t be back. In fact, we’re told that the only unselected player who plans to return is Alabama defensive back Brian Branch. Defensive end Keion White and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also are expected not to return.

Ten years ago, West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith unexpectedly fell out of round one. Initially, he wasn’t coming back. He eventually decided to stay, before being taken seventh that night by the Jets.

If Levis goes that soon or earlier tonight, he won’t be there to make the walk out to the stage and receive a hat and a jersey.