Will Levis won’t return to the draft for the second night

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

Like Elvis, Will Levis has left the building.

At his Pro Day workout, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis said he’d attend the draft only if he knows he’s going to be a high pick. After a night of watching and waiting and slipping and sliding, Levis won’t subject himself to any further embarrassment and consternation.

Via Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio, Levis has left Kansas City.

We’ve also heard that Levis won’t be back. In fact, we’re told that the only unselected player who plans to return is Alabama defensive back Brian Branch. Defensive end Keion White and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also are expected not to return.

Ten years ago, West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith unexpectedly fell out of round one. Initially, he wasn’t coming back. He eventually decided to stay, before being taken seventh that night by the Jets.

If Levis goes that soon or earlier tonight, he won’t be there to make the walk out to the stage and receive a hat and a jersey.

  1. He should show up. He gets his second contract after 4 years and that means he won…..Sure he makes less now, but he will be fine down the road. Unless, he isn’t any good and that means the draft snub was correct.

  2. Every year a few poor schmucks are set up like this. The NFL knows it’s good for ratings.

