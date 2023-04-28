Zay Flowers: It’s going to be fun playing with Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr.

April 28, 2023
The biggest news for the Ravens didn’t come during the first round of the draft.

It came on Thursday afternoon when the team announced that they had agreed to a five-year contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The long wait for the agreement created some uncertainty about what the future of the Ravens offense would look like, but Jackson’s deal allowed them to move forward with the knowledge that Jackson won’t be going anywhere.

Part of that future will be their first-round pick. Wide receiver Zay Flowers was selected at No. 22 and joins Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, and others as pieces to use around Jackson in 2023 and beyond. Jackson and Beckham were at the top of the list of players that Flowers said he’s looking forward to playing with once he gets to Baltimore.

“Those are two guys that are explosive, that can make plays at any time,” Flowers said. “You know what Lamar can do, and you know what Odell can do. You’ve seen flashes of it; it just so happened that he got hurt; but now he’s back and it looks like he’s 100 [percent]. Then, I’m coming in. Then, we have ‘Bate’ on the outside, then we have J.K. in the backfield. It’s going to be fun.”

The Ravens believe Flowers can play inside or outside in their offense and it will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Todd Monken lays out all of the pieces available to him this fall.

  1. I see it’s Groundhog Day in Baltimore again. We drafted another WR in the first round who will be the greatest the world has ever seen! Lamar will get him the ball! Our passing will be unstoppable. Until it’s not. But it won’t be Lamar’s fault, that much I know.

  3. Odell must give off some special pheremones to convince everybody around him that he’s still this dynamic playmaker. Dudes coming off yet another injury and he’s like a third option at this point but you still get people talking like he’s going to be running wild.

  4. I watched BC a lot and saw Flowers play a ton. He’s a nice WR but I don’t see how he’s a 1st round talent. I don’t get it. Also, I’ve never in my life seen a player who couldn’t stand up after doing the broad jump at the NFL Combine before flowers! He had to scrap the drill after falling down something like 10 straight times; which indicates serious lack of lower body and core strength! He will be a liability in the running game and have trouble getting off of press coverage, IMO. Also, it’s not like he runs a 4.2 or 4.3 40. I see him as a 3rd of 4th round pick, but what do I know!

