2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical choice at first overall being quarterback, Reich and the Panthers organization look at the top choices of the draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson look promising.
While it is almost certain that the Carolina Panthers will choose one of the above listed quarterbacks, other top prospects in this years draft include: Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
This year’s draft is being held in Kansas City’s famous Union Station. The 2023 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29. Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *). Check out additional 2023 NFL Draft coverage including analysis, and more here.
2023 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from AZ) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from GB) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (from PIT) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Round 1 Pick 21 – Choice Forfeited (Miami Dolphins)
21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24. New York Giants (from JAX) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
33. Tennessee Titans (from HOU through AZ) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions (from AZ) – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND) – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams – Steve Avila, G, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Derick Hall, LB, Auburn
38. Atlanta Falcons (from LV through IND) – Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers – Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) – BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU
42. Green Bay Packers (from CLE through NYJ) – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
43. New York Jets – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44. Indianapolis Colts (from ATL) – Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45. Detroit Lions (from GB) – Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
46. New England Patriots – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders – Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET through GB) – Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50. Green Bay Packers (from TB) – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
52. Seattle Seahawks – Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) – Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida
54. Los Angeles Chargers – Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
55. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN through DET) – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
56. Chicago Bears (from JAX) – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
57. New York Giants – John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
58. Dallas Cowboys – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
59. Buffalo Bills – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
60. Cincinnati Bengals – DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF through CAR and CHI) – Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
62. Houston Texans (from PHI) – Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
63. Denver Broncos (from KC through DET) – Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears – Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
65. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU) – Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ) – Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois
67. Denver Broncos (from IND) – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
68. Detroit Lions (from DEN) – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
69. Houston Texans (from LAR) – Tank Dell, WR, Houston
70. Las Vegas Raiders – Byron Young, DT, Alabama
71. New Orleans Saints – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
72. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
73. New York Giants (from CLE through HOU and LAR) – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ) – Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
75. Atlanta Falcons – Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
76. New England Patriots (from CAR) – Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE through MIA) – Byron Young, LB, Tennessee
78. Green Bay Packers – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
80. Carolina Panthers (from PIT) – DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon
81. Tennessee Titans (from DET through AZ) – Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville
83. Denver Broncos (from SEA) – Riley Moss, DB, Iowa
84. Miami Dolphins – Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
85. Los Angeles Chargers – Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
86. Baltimore Ravens – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
87. San Francisco 49ers (from MIN) – Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
89. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG) – Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
90. Dallas Cowboys – DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
91. Buffalo Bills – Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
92. Kansas City Chiefs (from CIN) – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SF through CAR) – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI) – Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
95. Cincinnati Bengals (from KC) – Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
96. Detroit Lions (from AZ) * – Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
97. Washington Commanders * – Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
98. Cleveland Browns * – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
99. San Francisco 49ers * – Jake Moody, K, Michigan
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC through NYG) * – Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
101. San Francisco 49ers * – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
102. Minnesota Vikings (from SF) * – Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC
Round 4
103. New Orleans Saints (from CHI) – Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion
104. Las Vegas Raiders (from HOU) – Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
105. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ through HOU) – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
106. Indianapolis Colts – Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
107. New England Patriots (from LAR) – Jake Andrews, C, Troy
108. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
109. Houston Texans (from LV) – Dylan Horton, DE, TCU
110. Indianapolis Colts (from TEN through ATL) – Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern
111. Cleveland Browns – Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
112. New England Patriots (from NYJ) – Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
113. Atlanta Falcons – Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
114. Carolina Panthers – Chandler Zavala, G, NC State
115. Chicago Bears (from NO) – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
116. Green Bay Packers – Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn
117. New England Patriots – Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan
118. Washington Commanders – Braeden Daniels, G, Utah
119. Kansas City Chiefs (from DET through MIN) – Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech
120. New York Jets (from PIT through NE) – Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida
122. Arizona Cardinals (from MIA through KC and DET) – Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA
123. Seattle Seahawks – Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
124. Baltimore Ravens – Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss
125. Los Angeles Chargers – Derius Davis, WR, TCU
126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN) – Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri
127. New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars
128. Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Jacksonville Jaguars from Buffalo Bills
131. Cincinnati Bengals
132. Pittsburgh Steelers from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
133. Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles
134. Minnesota Vikings from Kansas City Chiefs
135. New England Patriots *
Round 5
136. Jacksonville Jaguars from Chicago Bears
Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)
137. Buffalo Bills from Arizona Cardinals
138. Indianapolis Colts
139. Arizona Cardinals from Detroit Lions from Denver Broncos
140. Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams
141. Indianapolis Colts from Las Vegas Raiders
142. Cleveland Browns
143. New York Jets
144. Las Vegas Raiders from Atlanta Falcons
145. Carolina Panthers
146. New Orleans Saints
147. Tennessee Titans
148. Chicago Bears from New England Patriots from Baltimore Ravens
149. Green Bay Packers
150. Washington Commanders
151. Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers
152. Detroit Lions
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154. Seattle Seahawks
155. San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins
156. Los Angeles Chargers
157. Baltimore Ravens
158. Minnesota Vikings
159. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Atlanta Falcons from Jacksonville Jaguars
160. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants
161. Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys
162. Indianapolis Colts from Buffalo Bills
163. Cincinnati Bengals
164. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers
165. Chicago Bears from New Orleans Saints from Philadelphia Eagles
166. Kansas City Chiefs
167. Los Angeles Rams *
168. Arizona Cardinals *
169. Dallas Cowboys *
170. New York Jets from Green Bay Packers *
171. Los Angeles Rams *
172. New York Giants *
173. San Francisco 49ers *
174. Houston Texans from Las Vegas Raiders *
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys *
177. Los Angeles Rams *
Round 6
178. Kansas City Chiefs from Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins
179. Green Bay Packers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Houston Texans
180. Arizona Cardinals
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Indianapolis Colts
182. Los Angeles Rams
183. Denver Broncos from Detroit Lions
184. New York Jets from New England Patriots from Las Vegas Raiders
185. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Jets
186. Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons
187. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers
188. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints
189. Los Angeles Rams from Tennessee Titans
190. Cleveland Browns
191. Houston Texans from Los Angeles Rams from Green Bay Packers
192. New England Patriots
193. Washington Commanders
194. Kansas City Chiefs from Detroit Lions
195. Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197. Miami Dolphins
198. Seattle Seahawks
199. Baltimore Ravens
200. Los Angeles Chargers
201. Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings
202. Jacksonville Jaguars
203. Las Vegas Raiders from Houston Texans from New York Giants
204. Las Vegas Raiders from Dallas Cowboys
205. Buffalo Bills
206. Cincinnati Bengals
207. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans
208. Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles
209. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs
210. New England Patriots *
211. Minnesota Vikings *
212. Dallas Cowboys *
213. Arizona Cardinals *
214. Las Vegas Raiders *
215. Washington Commanders *
216. San Francisco 49ers *
217. Cincinnati Bengals from Kansas City Chiefs *
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears
219. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings
220. Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos
223. Los Angeles Rams
224. Atlanta Falcons from Las Vegas Raiders
225. Atlanta Falcons
226. Jacksonville Jaguars from Carolina Panthers
227. Jacksonville Jaguars from New Orleans Saints
228. Tennessee Titans
229. Cleveland Browns
230. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Jets
231. Las Vegas Raiders from New England Patriots
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Washington Commanders
234. Los Angeles Rams from Pittsburgh Steelers
235. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams
236. Indianapolis Colts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
237. Seattle Seahawks
238. Miami Dolphins
239. Los Angeles Chargers
240. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants from Baltimore Ravens
241. Pittsburgh Steelers from Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos
242. Green Bay Packers from Jacksonville Jaguars
243. New York Giants
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. New England Patriots from Atlanta Falcons from Buffalo Bills
246. Cincinnati Bengals
247. San Francisco 49ers
248. Philadelphia Eagles
249. Detroit Lions from Kansas City Chiefs
250. Kansas City Chiefs *
251. Pittsburgh Steelers from Los Angeles Rams *
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
253. San Francisco 49ers *
254. New York Giants *
255. San Francisco 49ers *
256. Green Bay Packers *
257. New Orleans Saints *
258. Chicago Bears *
259. Houston Texans *