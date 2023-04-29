2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7

Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. After a disappointing last season which included the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, new hire Frank Reich looks to jumpstart the Panther’s rebuild. With the most logical choice at first overall being quarterback, Reich and the Panthers organization look at the top choices of the draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson look promising.

While it is almost certain that the Carolina Panthers will choose one of the above listed quarterbacks, other top prospects in this years draft include: Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This year’s draft is being held in Kansas City’s famous Union Station. The 2023 NFL Draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 before Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29. Below are all 259 picks and traded selections in all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, including compensatory picks (denoted with an asterisk *). Check out additional 2023 NFL Draft coverage including analysis, and more here.

2023 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from AZ) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from LAR through DET) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR through CHI) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from NO through PHI) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from CLE through HOU and AZ) – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from NE) – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15. New York Jets (from GB) – Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from PIT) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18. Detroit Lions – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20. Seattle Seahawks – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 1 Pick 21 – Choice Forfeited (Miami Dolphins)

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24. New York Giants (from JAX) – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (from JAX through NYG) – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from BUF) – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF through MIA and DEN) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (from HOU through AZ) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions (from AZ) – Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (from IND) – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams – Steve Avila, G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Derick Hall, LB, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (from LV through IND) – Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers – Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) – BJ Ojulari, LB, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers (from CLE through NYJ) – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43. New York Jets – Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (from ATL) – Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (from GB) – Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

46. New England Patriots – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders – Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET through GB) – Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers – Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50. Green Bay Packers (from TB) – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks – Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) – Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers – Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (from MIN through DET) – Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

56. Chicago Bears (from JAX) – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57. New York Giants – John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys – Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills – O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals – DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SF through CAR and CHI) – Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

62. Houston Texans (from PHI) – Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (from KC through DET) – Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears – Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU) – Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ) – Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions (from DEN) – Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans (from LAR) – Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders – Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN) – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73. New York Giants (from CLE through HOU and LAR) – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ) – Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons – Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

76. New England Patriots (from CAR) – Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams (from NE through MIA) – Byron Young, LB, Tennessee

78. Green Bay Packers – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) – Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers (from PIT) – DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon

81. Tennessee Titans (from DET through AZ) – Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos (from SEA) – Riley Moss, DB, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins – Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers – Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

86. Baltimore Ravens – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. San Francisco 49ers (from MIN) – Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams (from NYG) – Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys – DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills – Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92. Kansas City Chiefs (from CIN) – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SF through CAR) – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI) – Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals (from KC) – Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions (from AZ) * – Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders * – Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns * – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers * – Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC through NYG) * – Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

101. San Francisco 49ers * – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings (from SF) * – Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

Round 4

103. New Orleans Saints (from CHI) – Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

104. Las Vegas Raiders (from HOU) – Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

105. Philadelphia Eagles (from AZ through HOU) – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

106. Indianapolis Colts – Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

107. New England Patriots (from LAR) – Jake Andrews, C, Troy

108. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

109. Houston Texans (from LV) – Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

110. Indianapolis Colts (from TEN through ATL) – Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

111. Cleveland Browns – Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

112. New England Patriots (from NYJ) – Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

113. Atlanta Falcons – Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

114. Carolina Panthers – Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

115. Chicago Bears (from NO) – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

116. Green Bay Packers – Colby Wooden, DT, Auburn

117. New England Patriots – Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

118. Washington Commanders – Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

119. Kansas City Chiefs (from DET through MIN) – Chamarri Conner, DB, Virginia Tech

120. New York Jets (from PIT through NE) – Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) – Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

122. Arizona Cardinals (from MIA through KC and DET) – Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA

123. Seattle Seahawks – Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

124. Baltimore Ravens – Tavius Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

125. Los Angeles Chargers – Derius Davis, WR, TCU

126. Cleveland Browns (from MIN) – Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri

127. New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars

128. Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Jacksonville Jaguars from Buffalo Bills

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Pittsburgh Steelers from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

133. Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles

134. Minnesota Vikings from Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots *

Round 5

136. Jacksonville Jaguars from Chicago Bears

Round 5 Pick 2 – Choice Forfeited (Houston Texans)

137. Buffalo Bills from Arizona Cardinals

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Arizona Cardinals from Detroit Lions from Denver Broncos

140. Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams

141. Indianapolis Colts from Las Vegas Raiders

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders from Atlanta Falcons

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears from New England Patriots from Baltimore Ravens

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Atlanta Falcons from Jacksonville Jaguars

160. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants

161. Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys

162. Indianapolis Colts from Buffalo Bills

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers

165. Chicago Bears from New Orleans Saints from Philadelphia Eagles

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams *

168. Arizona Cardinals *

169. Dallas Cowboys *

170. New York Jets from Green Bay Packers *

171. Los Angeles Rams *

172. New York Giants *

173. San Francisco 49ers *

174. Houston Texans from Las Vegas Raiders *

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys *

177. Los Angeles Rams *

Round 6

178. Kansas City Chiefs from Chicago Bears from Miami Dolphins

179. Green Bay Packers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Houston Texans

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Indianapolis Colts

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Denver Broncos from Detroit Lions

184. New York Jets from New England Patriots from Las Vegas Raiders

185. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Jets

186. Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons

187. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers

188. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints

189. Los Angeles Rams from Tennessee Titans

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Houston Texans from Los Angeles Rams from Green Bay Packers

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Kansas City Chiefs from Detroit Lions

195. Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Las Vegas Raiders from Houston Texans from New York Giants

204. Las Vegas Raiders from Dallas Cowboys

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans

208. Jacksonville Jaguars from Philadelphia Eagles

209. New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs

210. New England Patriots *

211. Minnesota Vikings *

212. Dallas Cowboys *

213. Arizona Cardinals *

214. Las Vegas Raiders *

215. Washington Commanders *

216. San Francisco 49ers *

217. Cincinnati Bengals from Kansas City Chiefs *

Round 7

218. Chicago Bears

219. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Minnesota Vikings

220. Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Minnesota Vikings from San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons from Las Vegas Raiders

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars from Carolina Panthers

227. Jacksonville Jaguars from New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Philadelphia Eagles from Houston Texans from Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Jets

231. Las Vegas Raiders from New England Patriots

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. Los Angeles Rams from Pittsburgh Steelers

235. Green Bay Packers from Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams

236. Indianapolis Colts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. Jacksonville Jaguars from New York Giants from Baltimore Ravens

241. Pittsburgh Steelers from Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos

242. Green Bay Packers from Jacksonville Jaguars

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. New England Patriots from Atlanta Falcons from Buffalo Bills

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Detroit Lions from Kansas City Chiefs

250. Kansas City Chiefs *

251. Pittsburgh Steelers from Los Angeles Rams *

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers *

253. San Francisco 49ers *

254. New York Giants *

255. San Francisco 49ers *

256. Green Bay Packers *

257. New Orleans Saints *

258. Chicago Bears *

259. Houston Texans *