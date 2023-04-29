Andrew Vorhees, who will spend 2023 rehabbing from torn ACL, goes to Ravens

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees won’t play in 2023 after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament while participating in the Scouting Combine on March 5. The Ravens drafted him anyway, using the No. 229th overall pick on the USC product.

“Andrew is a player who we’ve admired and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024 and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years.”

Vorhees, who had 38 reps in the bench press a day after injuring his knee, underwent surgery March 29. His surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, sent a letter to all 32 teams on Friday.

“Based on his surgical results and early recovery I anticipate return to play without restrictions,” ElAttrache wrote.

Vorhees made 48 starts in six seasons with the Trojans — 23 at left guard, 20 at right guard and five at left tackle. Vorhees earned third-team All-America honors in 2021 and second-team All-America honors in 2022.