Bears draft picks 2023: All of Chicago’s selctions, NFL draft results, team order

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on April 29, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
The Bears sat at 3-4 last season before losing 10 straight games to close the season with the worst record in the NFL (3-14). Originally awarded the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Chicago traded down with Carolina and now hold the ninth pick in the first round. As part of that trade, the Bears also received WR D.J. Moore, a first round pick next year, as well as a second round pick this year (No. 61) and another second in 2025.

Quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in 2021, went 3-12 in 15 starts last season while throwing 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His biggest impact came on the ground, rushing for 1,143 yards, the second-most in a season by a QB in NFL history.

GM Ryan Poles has been very active this offseason, bringing in running backs Travis Homer (from SEA) and D’Onta Foreman (from CAR) to replace David Montgomery, while also signing tight end Robert Tonyan (from GB). On defense, former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds signed a four-year deal worth $72 million

Chicago has 10 picks in this year’s draft, including four picks in the first three rounds. The Bears traded their own second round pick (No. 32) to Pittsburgh in exchange for WR Chase Claypool last season but still have two more picks in the second round, one from Baltimore from the Roquan Smith trade and one from Carolina in the No. 1 overall pick trade.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who he Bears will take in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 10 (from NO through PHI) – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Round 2: No. 53 (from BAL) – Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

Round 2: No. 56 (from JAX) – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Round 3: No. 64 – Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

  1. People laugh at me because I’ve been a Bears fan since 1972. Bobby Douglas.
    I would think that anyone who coaches the Bears has to know a little about the Bears history with QB’s.
    I would force any new coach to take a QB every year in the draft until you find one.
    But what do I know?

  2. I wish they would trade the farm for less picks in the top 60. They need top end talent

  3. joshcomputername says:
    April 13, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    I wish they would trade the farm for less picks in the top 60. They need top end talent

    ____________________

    Yeah totally, they should absolutely go after top end risky talent like Kevin White and Shea McClellan. It worked out so great…..smh

  4. Second best day behind opening weekend, Draft Day. We can finally stop with the mock drafts that are always wrong.

  5. Three picks from 53 through 64 is nice, but a lot of top-end talent went off the board in the rest of the 1st round last night, including positions of urgent need for the Bears (DT and Edge). They also need to draft a C which is the clear weak link on an OL that otherwise looks to be dramatically improved. Not having that pick they gave up for Chase Claypool is hurting. It may behoove Ryan Poles do some trading up to get at least one pick somewhere in the 35-40 range tonight.

  6. No one considered Shea top end talent. Poles isn’t Pace. They don’t need 10 picks. Four inside 45 was better in this draft. I would have preferred any of the LOS players in the top 12 of round 2 over who they took in terms of instant contributions.

