Brad Holmes: I think D’Andre Swift trade was a win-win for all involved

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 29, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
After signing David Montgomery in free agency and selecting Jahmyr Gibbs on Thursday night, the Lions traded running back D'Andre Swift to the Eagles.

Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes said on Saturday afternoon that he felt like the trade was the best thing for all parties.

“I always say, and I think I told you guys around the [T.J.] Hocknsen trade, is it’s my job to keep laser focus on the present but probably, more importantly, keep laser focus on the future,” Holmes said in his press conference. “And that’s what went into a lot of the decision with having to make the trade with D’Andre Swift to Philly. He was [going into the] last year of his contract and if I go back to last year, I felt really good about us being able to bring back Jamaal Williams. I felt confident as the season ended. I felt good about our conversations with his camp. And it didn’t happen. so, you have to just be prepared for all those things.

“We don’t draft scared. We don’t play scared. The thing with Jahmyr Gibbs is, that’s the guy that we loved. But, again, having to keep that laser focus for the future, all these things become a part of it. But also, we want to do the right thing for the player. So, that’s kind of how we do it.

“I think at the end of the day, him being able to go back to his hometown on a really, really good team that was just in the Super Bowl, I think it was a win-win for all parties involved.”

Swift had 931 yards on 147 touches with eight touchdowns in 14 games. He tallied 542 yards rushing with five TDs and 48 catches for 389 yards with three TDs.

Holmes added that the draft compensation received — a future fourth-round pick — was a big part of why he felt comfortable making the deal.

“I said it the other night, D’Andre Swift’s a dynamic, electric football player,” Holmes said. “So, that was important and part of the trade, is you’ve got to get — if you’re going to depart ways with a player of that caliber, of that magnitude and when he’s out there, what he can do, you’ve got to get what we would say [is] fair compensation. So, me and [Eagles G.M.] Howie [Roseman] — got a lot of respect for Howie — we just kind of talked about it over some few days and we were able to get it done.”

13 responses to “Brad Holmes: I think D’Andre Swift trade was a win-win for all involved

  1. Honestly, Swift benefitted more than anyone. Grinding him into dust one more year could be worth more than a 4th two years from now. Brad Holmes does right by the players period.

  4. Eagles get a comp pick if swift doesn’t resign, if the lions are happy with the 4th (and they should be), it’s literally win-win for both teams

  6. If by 8, you mean 13, 13, and 14, then yeah, that’s how many games he’s played.

    seanx50 says:

    Swift plays 8 games a year. Getting anything is good value

  8. Seems like two class organizations getting together and making a beneficial deal for both. The cardinals should take a lesson from both.

  9. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him lined up at slot receiver more than in the backfield. Starts in a 2 back set and goes in motion. Eagles won this draft and it’s not even close.

  10. The Lions incompetence is strong with Holmes / Fetterman, I mean Campbell.

  11. The Eagles had a great draft and fleeced the Lions.

    We are going to mop up the NFC.

  12. Eagles won the trade far and away, by a mile!

    The Lions are still struggling with the front office, they tanked this draft. Seems like Chicago and Detroit always go through these endless cycles of piss poor GM/HC combos. What’s in common with both franchises?

  13. willieboy says:
    April 29, 2023 at 8:16 pm

    Seems like two class organizations getting together and making a beneficial deal for both. The cardinals should take a lesson from both.

    UHHHHHH! – No Willieboy, that was the Bears and Eagles trade in the 1st round.

    The Lions got fleeced!

