Cardinals draft quarterback Clayton Tune

Getty Images

Former Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune is heading to Arizona.

The Cardinals selected Tune in the fifth round, with the 139th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old Tune spent five years at Houston and started games in all five of them, becoming the full-time starter in 2020. He finished his college career with 104 touchdown passes and 41 interceptions.

With Kyler Murray recovering from last year’s torn ACL, the Cardinals now have four healthy quarterbacks on the roster. Colt McCoy is the presumed No. 1 quarterback until Murray gets healthy, while Tune will compete with Jeff Driskel and David Blough for a roster spot.