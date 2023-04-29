Chargers draft TCU QB Max Duggan

Getty Images

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made it to the NFL, as a seventh-round draft pick of the Chargers.

Duggan, one of the stars of college football last season, was taken by the Chargers with the 239th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback in college football last season, finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He led TCU to the College Football National Championship Game, losing to Georgia at SoFi Stadium, which will now be his NFL home.

Although no one viewed Duggan as having an elite NFL skill set, he’s viewed as a good leader, hard worker and a player with a knack for making plays with his legs and his arm.

He’ll join two TCU teammates, wide receivers Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis, both of whom were also drafted by the Chargers. Duggan will never start for the Chargers as long as Justin Herbert is healthy, but he’ll have a good chance at making the roster on a team whose only other quarterback is Easton Stick.