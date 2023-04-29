Dolphins get tight end they needed in Elijah Higgins

Getty Images

He’s been listed as a receiver. For the Dolphins, he’s a tight end.

Which is good, because they needed a tight end.

With Mike Gesicki gone, Miami had an urgency for a pass-catching option at the position. Stanford’s Elijah Higgins fills the spot, via the 197th pick in the draft.

Higgins has 4.54-second speed in the 40. He had 59 catches for 704 yards last season, earning honorable mention all-conference honors.

The Dolphins have three other tight ends on the roster: Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tanner Conner.