Dolphins get tight end they needed in Elijah Higgins

Posted by Mike Florio on April 29, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT
Stanford v California
Getty Images

He’s been listed as a receiver. For the Dolphins, he’s a tight end.

Which is good, because they needed a tight end.

With Mike Gesicki gone, Miami had an urgency for a pass-catching option at the position. Stanford’s Elijah Higgins fills the spot, via the 197th pick in the draft.

Higgins has 4.54-second speed in the 40. He had  59 catches for 704 yards last season, earning honorable mention all-conference honors.

The Dolphins have three other tight ends on the roster: Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tanner Conner.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.