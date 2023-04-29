Eagles add Tanner McKee in sixth round

Getty Images

There have now been 13 quarterbacks selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Eagles moved the number to a baker’s dozen when they took former Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee with the 188th overall pick.

McKee was a two-year starter for Stanford. He completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season.

The Eagles signed Marcus Mariota to serve as Jalen Hurts‘ backup earlier this year. McKee and Ian Book will likely compete for the chance to stick around as a third quarterback this summer.

With thirteen quarterbacks off the board, this year’s draft has had the most signal callers selected since 2020. The record for a seven-round was set when 17 quarterbacks were selected in 2004.