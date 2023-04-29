Eagles nab third pick in fourth round, sending 2024 third-round pick to Texans

There’s been more movement at the top of the fourth round before Saturday’s festivities even began.

After New Orleans and Las Vegas traded up to grab the first two picks in the fourth round, Philadelphia has traded up to the third pick at No. 105.

The Eagles sent the Texans a third-round pick in 2024 to complete the trade.

Philadelphia started its 2024 draft by selecting a pair of Georgia defensive players. It stands to reason that the Eagles also have a specific player in mind for No. 105 and wanted to get ahead of a few teams to make sure they got their guy.

