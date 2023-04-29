Eagles select another Georgia defensive player, Kelee Ringo

Getty Images

The pipeline from Athens to Philadelphia remains strong.

After trading up to No. 105 in the fourth round, the Eagles have selected another Georgia defensive player — defensive back Kelee Ringo.

Ringo was a starter for two years at Georgia, recording 19 passes defense and four interceptions in his 30 games. He was a second-team All-SEC honoree in 2022, leading the program with nine passes defensed. He also had a pair of tackles for loss.

With Ringo’s selection, the Eagles have now drafted a whopping five players from Georgia’s defense over the last two years.

The club brought in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean last year before selecting Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round on Thursday night.

Philadelphia has also selected offensive tackle Tyler Steen and safety Sydney Brown so far in the 2023 draft.